Rivers LG Chairman Slams NBA Over VeryDarkMan’s Conference Invitation

The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dr Chidi Julius Lloyd, has criticised the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over its decision to invite social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), to speak at its ongoing 66th Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt.

Lloyd, a former law lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, described the invitation as inappropriate, arguing that the NBA’s annual conference should be dedicated to serious legal discourse and critical issues affecting Nigeria’s justice system and democracy.

He spoke in an interview on Wednesday, shortly after VDM appeared at one of the sessions of the conference.

Also, in a statement posted on his Facebook page and titled, “Shame on the NBA,” Lloyd said the association should remain focused on promoting legal excellence, professional ethics, constitutionalism and national development.

According to him, the NBA had historically provided a platform for lawyers, judges and advocates of the rule of law to deliberate on critical national issues.

“It is therefore deeply disappointing that the NBA Annual Conference, which should feature renowned legal luminaries, senior advocates, judges and policy experts, is now being reduced to an avenue for clout, content creation and social media theatrics,” he said.

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Lloyd also condemned what he described as attacks on security agencies during VDM’s appearance, insisting that members of the Armed Forces deserved respect for their service to the country.

“Inviting personalities like VDM to a platform meant for serious legal discourse, and allowing the use of that stage to insult members of the Armed Forces who risk their lives daily for our territorial sovereignty, was a misplacement of priority,” he said.

“The Bar cannot afford to trade gravitas for virality. The legal profession deserves better. Nigeria deserves better.”

The Emohua council chairman also questioned the choice of speakers at the conference, expressing disappointment that Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, were not invited to address the gathering.

Lloyd said the conference should have been used to facilitate robust discussions on electoral reforms and other issues central to Nigeria’s democratic development.

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He urged the NBA to prioritise substantive discussions on electoral law, constitutionalism, the rule of law and other matters of national importance instead of what he described as “tantrums” and social media-driven engagements.

Lloyd also criticised the invitation of Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to the conference.

He questioned Obi’s record on local government elections during his eight-year tenure as governor of Anambra State, arguing that his participation at the conference should have been subjected to greater scrutiny.

“It is a shame that Peter Obi, who did not care to conduct a local government election in Anambra State for the eight years he was governor, was also invited to the conference to express his political interest,” Lloyd said.

The NBA’s 66th Annual General Conference is currently taking place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with lawyers, judges, politicians, policymakers and other stakeholders participating in various sessions.