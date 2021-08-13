Reactions As 57-Year-Old Woman Finds Love Again, To Remarry 15 Years After Husband’s Death

On Friday, congratulatory messages poured in for a 57-year-old woman who has found love again and would be remarrying after the death of her husband about 15 years ago.

The information was disclosed in a tweet by her son, Ufuoma Egbamuno, who is a journalist with Nigeria Info FM.

Egbamuno commended his mother for keeping strong for their family despite the absence of his late father.

“Woke up with a smile today. Cos in exactly one month from today, this gorgeous 57-year-old mother of mine will be saying “I do” again. 15 years after our dad died and almost 30 years after placing her life on hold for us. September 12th…,” he tweeted on Thursday.

The tweet garnered reactions from some Nigerians who wished the 57-year-old well, with some wishing the same for their mother.

Below are their tweets:

@renidollar : “I love this for her so much.”

@thezuko_: “So happy for her!!! Claiming this for my mummy as well!!”

@Ehpeaphany: “I’m so happy for her. She deserves as much happiness and love as she can enjoy.”

@PamelaOjiego : “This is so cute. So happy for her.”

@Adebolaa_O : “Congratulations to her. Love this!”

@NyaknnoAlbert : “Omo! I should believe for my mother too o!”