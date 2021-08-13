Wizkid Features Justin Bieber On ‘Essence’ Remix

Nigeria popular superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid has featured Canadian pop star Justin Bieber on the remix of his song Essence.

The multiple award-winning artist hinted to his fans about the new feature via his official Twitter page.

“I promised you something special. @temsbaby & @justinbieber on da way, ” he said.

He also announced the collaboration through an Instagram post which reads, “Wizkid. Tems. Justin Bieber. Essence”.

In appreciation, Justin Bieber made a post on his page as he thanked Wizkid for the chance to collaborate with him on the song.

“Thank you for letting me jump on the song of the summer. Essence remix out now,” he wrote in the caption.

The song ‘Essence’ was released back in October 2020, as the eleventh track on WizKid’s fourth studio album, ‘Made In Lagos’.

Wizkid originally featured Tems, in ‘Essence’ the song kept making waves as it broke through the Nigerian airwaves into the international audience early this year.

In July, ‘Essence’ became the first Nigerian song in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200.

‘Essence’ has since its release performed well on streaming sites as well as local and international charts.