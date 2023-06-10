RECRUITMENT: ECOWAS Commission Announces Volunteer Job Openings

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has announced that it is recruiting personnel for five available positions.

Advertisement

This was revealed in a statement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in Abuja.

The Commission stated that it is advertising the recruitment of five International ECOWAS Volunteers for the following programmes.

“1. Programme Assistant in Burkina Faso

2. Communication and Visibility Specialist in Nigeria

3. Computer Information Technology Specialist in Nigeria

4. Youth Programme Specialist in Burkina Faso

5. Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist in Burkina Faso.”

“Interested applicants are to submit their application to ECOWAS Commission on or before 15 June 2023. The Term of Reference (ToR) for the profiles can be accessed on https://ecowas.int/ nw events/ recruitment-international-ecowas-volunteers/

“To this end, to afford Nigerian Youths the opportunity to apply for the positions, it is recommended that your esteemed Ministry urgently publicize the programs for wide awareness,” the statement read.