Tinubu’s Neutrality Boosts Yari’s Senate Presidency Bid

In the run-up to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly next week, the race for the Senate Presidency has taken an intriguing turn. Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has emerged as a strong contender, thanks to President Bola Tinubu’s neutrality. What sets this development apart is Tinubu’s refusal to impose a leadership selection process on the two chambers of the National Assembly, allowing senators-elect to exercise their own judgment.

Even senators-elect from the All Progressives Congress (APC), who previously supported Senator Godswill Akpabio, have now shifted their allegiance to Senator Yari following a meeting between President Tinubu and the lawmakers-elect on Thursday. Notably, Senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties have already decided to throw their weight behind Senator Yari, giving him a substantial lead ahead of the inauguration on June 13, 2023.

During the meeting in Abuja, President Tinubu refrained from endorsing zoning but emphasized that the incoming legislators should vote for candidates of their choice for the positions of Senate President and House Speaker, as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution and the Rules of the National Assembly. His focus was on preserving the independence of the legislature and urging the lawmakers to reach a consensus in accordance with the Senate Rules.

A close associate of the APC leadership, who is also a senator-elect, praised President Tinubu for demonstrating his commitment to democracy and the Rule of Law. The senator-elect remarked, “President Tinubu has shown that he is a true democrat and a firm believer in the Rule of Law. His position was well-received by lawmakers-elect across party lines. Regardless of who emerges as Senate President and House Speaker, he can always count on our full cooperation.”

Addressing concerns about a potential confrontation with President Tinubu or the party, the lawmaker clarified, “The majority of the senators-elect are supporting Senator Yari. However, this does not indicate any form of confrontation. On the contrary, we are strengthening our democracy to foster a stable democratic atmosphere that can better support the executive branch. Rest assured, we are all on the same page now.”

Meanwhile, the APC leadership has started reconsidering its support for Senator Akpabio in light of new realities exacerbated by his strained relationship with lawmakers. Many senators-elect are displeased with Akpabio’s unsubstantiated accusations that National Assembly members have unduly benefited from lucrative contracts in the NDDC.

One senator-elect voiced his withdrawal of support, stating, “I, too, have withdrawn my support for Senator Akpabio, and I’m not alone in this decision. Many of us no longer back him, and it will be evident on the floor. I held Senator Akpabio in high regard, but I cannot endorse him for the position of Senate President. How can he preside over an institution that he once described as a cesspit of corruption, especially when he himself benefited from it?”

In the midst of these developments, parliamentary watch groups such as the Coalition for Parliamentary Democracy (CPD) have called on Senator Akpabio to step back from the Senate Presidency race if he cannot demonstrate the necessary capabilities, relying solely on zoning and external endorsements that do not address the demands of the Office of the Senate President.

