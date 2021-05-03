REVEALED! Boko Haram Ansaru Faction Behind Greenfield University Abduction, Threatens To Slaughter Students

56 SHARES Share Tweet

THE WHISTLER has authoritatively learnt that the Ansaru faction of Boko Haram insurgents is behind the abduction of scores of students from the Greenfield University, Kasarmi, Kaduna State, on April 20, 2021.

A source close to an intermediary between the terrorists and the Kaduna State Government told THE WHISTLER on Monday that the insurgents are threatening to kill the remaining 17 students in their custody should Governor Nasir El-Rufai fail to meet their demands.

“The abductors of Greenfield University students are Ansaru a branch of Boko Haram and have been unreachable through the usual contacts. They are ruthless and will kill the remaining students,” the source said, adding that, “We have done our part, blood will be on El-Rufai’s hands and all those that were silent.”

This website reported earlier that the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had confirmed the killing of five of the abducted students at different times.

According to the Voice of America (VOA) Hausa service, a leader of the group, Sani Idris Jalingo, threatened that the sect would kill the remaining students should the Kaduna government fail to pay the requested ransom.

The insurgents were said to have given the Kaduna State government until Tuesday to pay the said ransom and provide 10 motorcycle.

Speaking further to the VOA, the leader of the captors said the families of the students had already paid N55 million, but claimed it was used to feed the abductees.

While insisting that the ransom be paid, Jalingo said the lives of the remaining students was being endangered by Governor El-Rufai over his failure to heed their demands.

Jalingo said his group killed five of the abducted students to prove to the Nigerian Government that it runs a failed system.

“We heard the utterances of the Kaduna State Governor that he will not pay ransom to bandits to purchase additional arms.

“He also said he told his family that he will not pay ransom if any of them is kidnapped. So, we want to show that the Nigerian Government has failed that is why we killed the students,” Jalingo told the medium in Hausa language.