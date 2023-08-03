REVEALED: Internal Memo Exposes How NUPRC Finance Commissioner, Others Orchestrated Staff Uprising Against Komolafe

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Facts have emerged as to how the Executive Commissioner in charge of Finance and Account of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) failed to act on some payment approvals made by the Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Engr Gbanga Komolafe to settle some obligations of the Commission.

Komolafe’s approval for the release of the funds totalling over N3bn was to be used to settle promotion arrears, vendors and other services, staff claims that had already been processed, and other service providers’ bill.

The refusal of the Commissioner to release the payment had painted Komolafe in bad light which led to a protest by the workers. The protest had grounded activities at the headquarters of the NUPRC in Abuja.

The workers had picketed and barricaded the Commission to demand the immediate sacking of Komolafe over alleged fraud and abuse of office.

The protesting members of staff had dressed in black and red attire, in their hundreds to besiege and place a casket bearing ‘RIP Fraud’ at the main entrance to the NUPRC complex in Abuja.

Following the protest, the NUPRC Boss has issued a query to the Finance and Account Commissioner to explain why he had yet to act on his approval to effect the payment.

In a memo obtained by THE WHISTLER, it was revealed that the NUPRC Boss is not to be blamed for the non-payment of the outstanding obligation of the Commission.

The memo dated August 2,2023 with reference number NUPRC/OOCCE/20/08/2023 issued by Komolafe to the Executive Commissioner Finance and Account, revealed that clear approval was given for the payment of the outstanding obligation of the Commission.

Despite the approval, THE WHISTLER understands that the Executive Commissioner has failed to act by releasing the fund to settle the obligation, which is a gross violation of laid down procedures.

The liabilities and obligations which Komolafe gave approval for settlements are promotion arrears worth N1.8bn; unpaid obligations worth N528m; vendors and other services providers bill worth N917m; and processed staff claims worth N404m

The memo from Komolafe to the Executive Commissioner reads, “Reference is made to the letter dated 30 July 2023 from the Petroleum & Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), expressing the Union’s escalating concerns about staff welfare and what they consider the apparent failure of the Commission’s management in resolving the issues raised. “Most of the issues raised by the Union relate to certain payments which are past due.

“I also refer to your message of 28 July 2023 to me via WhatApp (as I was in Russia on official duties at the relevant time) where you stated as follows: ‘The below listed liabilities/obligations are scheduled for payment: – Cooperatives deduction from upfront gross. – o/s promotion arrears worth N1.8bln – All 2022 is unpaid obligations worth N528m – Vendors and other services providers bill worth N917m – Processed staff claims worth N404m.

“The above are pressing out-standing payments, causing issues raising discomfort. – For CCEs information and futher directives.’ EC, F&A NUPRC/OOCCE/02/08/2023 CCE 2 August 2023 2 3. To which I immediately responded ‘Pls go ahead and settle as approved my brother’.

“Against my express approval that you should make the payments of outstanding claims of staff and sundry services providers as recommended by you in your WhatsApp message, please provide me proof of compliance with my directive by 2.00pm tomorrow, for further necessary action.

“In addition, also provide along with paragraph 4, a snapshot report on the Commission’s financial situation regarding all the complaints made by the Union to enable me to provide an accurate report to the higher authorities.”

Speaking on the development, a top official in the Commission told THE WHISTLER that the query has exposed how the Commissioners plotted a ‘coup’ to embarrass Komolafe.

The official said, “What this query has done is to show that the NUPRC Boss has given the approval way back before the protest. Why did they (Commissioners) not implement it? Those payments were delayed first because there were no funds available and when funds became available, the Executive Commissioner, Finance, alerted him via a WhatsApp message when Komolafe was in Russia and Komolafe said, ‘approved.’ So why did he (Commissioner) not implement it?

It was gathered that the Commissioner had blamed his inability to make the payment on Remita issues. But THE WHISTLER checks on other government agencies showed that Remita had been functioning effectively within those days that he claimed payment could not be made.

“Even this query, he has not answered to it up till now. This is more or less a coup against the Chief Executive,” he added.