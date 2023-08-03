What Ganduje Said After Taking Over As APC Natl Chairman

Former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has promised a wide range of reforms in the All Progressives Congress, APC, after taking over as National Chairman on Thursday during the party’s National Executive Committee meeting.

The meeting which was held in Abuja ratified Ganduje as the party’s helmsman after the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu.

The former Kano governor also pleaded with Nigerians to give the new administration headed by Bola Tinubu a chance to right the wrongs in the country.

“Our main focus will be promoting party unity and defending and increasing the number of executive and legislative seats we currently hold,” Ganduje said during the meeting that had the president and his vice, Kashim Shettima in attendance.

He said, “Under my watch, internal democracy will be strictly adhered to with a deliberate policy to engage in wider consultations and making party functional throughout the year.

“More reforms will be carried out in the party in alignment with the current political landscape

“We all agreed that we must unite our members to achieve support for our government to respond adequately, urgently and assertively to the challenges that Nigerians confront on a daily basis.

“The challenges include unemployment, poverty, insecurity, social cohesion and the rising cost of living,” he said.

Speaking to Nigerians he said, “I want to make a special appeal to Nigerians to bear with the President at this trying moment, considering that the country’s economy had been in shambles for years.

“I believe the policies and programmes to be unveiled by Mr. President when his administration fully takes shape, will surely turn things around for the better.

“Our party must remain rooted among the people, must demonstrate a willingness to serve and make sacrifices, and must be willing to acknowledge and address our weaknesses.

“It’s a huge privilege and an honour and a great responsibility to take on this job and I will do it with everything I have to the best of my ability for my party and my country.

“We will ensure a level playing field for all party members that want to contest elections under the party’s platform. Our primary elections would be free, transparent and fair.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on members of our party and all the people of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states to close ranks and ensure that the APC wins in the forthcoming governorship elections,” Ganduje said.