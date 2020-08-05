RevolutionNow: Stop Attacks On Protesters Now, SERAP Tells FG

48 SHARES Share Tweet

The Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), on Wednesday, said that protest was a constitutional right in the country and urged the federal government to stop security operatives who attack #RevolutionNow protesters as well as release those already held.

“If Nigerian authorities are serious about fighting corruption and impunity, they should respect and protect citizens’ rights to protest, investigate reported attacks on #RevolutionNow protesters and hold perpetrators to account.

“President Buhari should make clear that he and his government will not tolerate violent attacks on peaceful protesters,” it tweeted.

Video footages and pictures showed people allegedly apprehended by security personnels.

But SERAP stated that such act was not in consonance with the Constitution.

“Nigerian authorities are responsible under Nigerian constitution and international law to protect peaceful protesters and ensure a safe and enabling environment for people to exercise their freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“Stop attacks on #RevolutionNow protesters!

SERAP stressed that President Buhari” should also publicly instruct security forces to protect peaceful protesters and allow them to exercise their human rights.”

Recall that founder of the #RevolutionNow, Omoleye Sowore, was in 2019, arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) and was later charged to court for alleged treasonable felony.

The case is still in court.

On his part, Sowore, a former presidential aspirant, claimed that the current crop of politicians in the country do not mean well for the citizens, hence, the protests.

“Let our people not be scared, they’re really now getting the message, you can’t keep our people in servitude and perpetual bondage , Nigerians are marching forward and ultimately they will break free!,” he tweeted on Wednesday.