Rihanna Reacts As Museum Honours Her With Baby Bump Statue At Met Gala

Celebrities
By Justina Simon

American-Barbadian singer, fashion designer and businesswoman, Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty has taken to Twitter to thank the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue Magazine for honouring her with a sculpture of her pregnant self.

The screen diva who is expecting her first child with rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky could not attend this year’s Met Gala but got the special tribute from the organizers.

Rihanna took to her verified Twitter page on Tuesday to post a video of her statue and appreciated the museum and Vogue Magazine for the gesture.

RELATED
Celebrities

Rihanna Gets National Honours From Barbados Prime Minister

“Shut down the met in marble! What’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!” she wrote.

The statue was inspired by the cover photoshoot she did for Vogue Magazine.

You might also like

Rihanna Gets National Honours From Barbados Prime Minister

#EndSARS: Rihanna, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj Condemn Murder Of Protesters…

Rihanna Slams Alabama Governor For Banning Abortion

Rihanna Sues Dad Over Trademark Dispute

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.