Rihanna Reacts As Museum Honours Her With Baby Bump Statue At Met Gala

American-Barbadian singer, fashion designer and businesswoman, Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty has taken to Twitter to thank the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue Magazine for honouring her with a sculpture of her pregnant self.

The screen diva who is expecting her first child with rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky could not attend this year’s Met Gala but got the special tribute from the organizers.

Rihanna took to her verified Twitter page on Tuesday to post a video of her statue and appreciated the museum and Vogue Magazine for the gesture.

“Shut down the met in marble! What’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!” she wrote.

The statue was inspired by the cover photoshoot she did for Vogue Magazine.