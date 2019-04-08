Rivers APC Primaries: Magnus Abe Loses At Supreme Court

Advertisement

Senator Magnus Abe, on Monday, lost the suit he filed at the Supreme Court on the conduct of the direct primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Senator Abe had asked the apex court to determine the authenticity or otherwise of the primary for the nomination of its candidates for the 2019 general election.

He asked the apex court to make a final pronouncement on the legality of both direct and indirect primary polls conducted by the two factions of the party last year.

In a unanimous judgment read on Monday by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Mohammed, the apex court dismissed the application on the ground that it lacks merit.

The court also noted that the suit is incompetent and a gross violation of order 2 rule 8 of the supreme court rules.