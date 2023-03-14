Rivers House Of Assembly Aspirant Kidnapped 4 days To Election

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chukwudi Ogbonna, the Accord Party candidate for the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (LGA) Constituency 2 of the Rivers State House of Assembly has been kidnapped by unidentified armed men.

Ogbonna was reportedly driving around the Rumuigbo axis of Obio/Akpor LGA in Port Harcourt on Monday when the assailants intercepted his vehicle and whisked him away.

The candidate was said to have relocated to his country home last week, ahead of his grand rally on March 9, before the election was postponed.

He is also said to have lined up campaign activities from March 14 – 16 ahead of the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections on March 18.

When contacted, the Rivers State Police Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, asked for more time to confirm the incident.

“Please, let me get back to you on that. We cannot confirm the incident for now,” she told THE WHISTLER.

The situation comes six days after the Labour Party House of Assembly candidate for Ahoada West Constituency, Boma Agida, was allegedly kidnapped, but was subsequently released.