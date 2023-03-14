Sanwo-Olu Blocks Comments on Twitter After Visiting Bishop Oyedepo Ahead Of Election

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Wednesday, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, blocked the comment section on his verified Twitter account after visiting the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, apparently to solicit support for his re-election bid.

Advertisement

Sharing a photo from his visit to Oyedepo ahead of the governorship election on Saturday, Sanwo-olu described the bishop as a man after God’s heart.

“Yesterday, was indeed a memorable day as I met with a man after God’s own heart, a man who has dedicated his life to the service of God and mankind, Bishop David Oyedepo founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State,” he tweeted while blocking comments to the post.

Screenshot of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Twitter post on Tuesday.

Oyedepo has been a strong critic of the ruling All Progressive Congress which Sanwo-Olu is a member.

On March 12, the governor was also sighted at the Harvesters Church, Lagos, exchanging pleasantries with members of the church.

Advertisement

The governor’s moves around certain clerics are believed to be targeted at getting support of their congregations ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state, especially due to the fact that Peter Obi of the Labour party defeated Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, during the presidential poll in the state.

The development shocked the APC in the state, and a chieftain of the party, Biodun Ajiboye, described the development as a “Hurricane (that) swept our expected electoral fortunes in Lagos State.”

Speaking to Arise News on Tuesday, Ajiboye claimed that the fallout from EndSARS protests and the criticism of the Muslim-Muslim ticket worked against APC in Lagos, but noted that politicians in the state have learned from it.

“We are very much awake and we now know where and what to do,” Ajiboye said.