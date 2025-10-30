Rivers: Landlords Challenge Demolition Threat, Demand Court Order

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A group of landlords in Cedarwood Garden Estate, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State, have accused Stephen Nyegwa, CEO of Delta Technology and Property Limited, of land grabbing and marking their properties for demolition without a valid court order.

The landlords, who spoke to journalists on Thursday, October 30, 2025, claimed that Nyegwa had placed inscriptions on their walls and gates, claiming that their properties were to be demolished by court order. However, they insisted that no such court order existed.

According to Maduabuchi Chioma, one of the landlords, “We are here to call on the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police to respond to our petitions concerning the illegal land grabbing activities happening in the estate. We want to let the public know that the falsehood being circulated by Mr Stephen Nyegwa is not true.”

Ifeanyi Nwachukwu, another landlord, added, “I bought my land from Anderson. I am surprised that even the people we bought land from are joining them to grab our land.

Meanwhile, Stephen Nyegwa had earlier claimed that the land in question was his rightful inheritance, being the share of his mother’s kitchen. He insisted that he was not a land grabber and had not taken what did not belong to him.

However, Gbenga Oladapo, Chairman of Cenamon Drive, challenged Nyegwa to produce the court order that empowered him to mark their properties for demolition.

He stated, “We want to know where he got the court order from. Did he get the order from the Court of Appeal? Did he get the order from the High Court? If he can give us a valid court order that empowers him to demolish our building from a court of competent jurisdiction, we will all beg him and do publication in three national dailies.”

The landlords have called on the Rivers State Government and the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the matter and call Nyegwa to order.