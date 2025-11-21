Fubara Assures Collaboration With Navy To Curb Maritime Criminalities

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…As FOC Assures Protection Of Critical Infrastructure

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has reaffirmed that robust collaboration between the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Navy has yielded positive results especially in fighting maritime related crimes such as vandalisation of oil pipelines in coastal environments.

Fubara disclosed this on Friday, November 21, 2025 at Government House Port Harcourt while receiving in a courtesy visit the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chidozie Donald Okehie and his entourage.

The governor noted that the relationship will be sustained to achieve greater results, adding that the complex terrain of the State requires security vigilance to tackle related crimes like piracy and pipeline vandalisation.

“I want to say that our relationship with the Naval Command has been very wonderful. It has to be so, because of the terrain of Rivers State, surrounded by rivers, seas and creeks.

“So, keeping relationship with the Navy is very important. Therefore,, your coming on board and this particular relationship that you have come to renew, we can assure you that it is going to spur us to do more in terms of collaboration for the success of both the Navy and the State.”

Fubara emphasized on the protection of national assets and commended the Navy and other security agencies for their prompt response in addressing issues of oil theft and insecurity in the state, while wishing the Flag Officer Commanding a successful tenure in overseeing the affairs of the Eastern Naval Command.

“The major problem that we have here is the issue of vandalisation of pipeline and these issues are in the coastal line where the lines run through the swamps. I can say here proudly that the Navy in conjunction with other Security agencies have always responded very actively.”

“In most cases they don’t even need to inform me, it is after they have done the operation that they usually send in their reports. This can only be possible because of the wonderful relationship that we have.”

“If the State doesn’t protect her asset through the Security agencies, definitely the State will suffer one way or the other. When the level of production drops, in the course of calculation of returns from the federation allocation, it will also affect our allocation. So it is a win-win thing for everyone.”

He congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. Abbas on his appointment and assured the continuous support of Rivers State to the Navy.

On his part the Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chidozie Donald Okehie expressed his sincere appreciation to the governor for the warmth reception and his steady support for the Navy especially in the provision of logistic supports.

“I wish to express our profound appreciation to you Sir for your steady support of the Nigerian Navy. I was discussing with my Commander here and he said you have given us about six boats, built structures in our Secondary School and so many other things. I want to deeply appreciate you for this steady support.”

Rear Admiral Okehie described Rivers State as key and strategic to Nigeria’s maritime and energy architecture with its vast coast line with regards to the oil and gas infrastructure, big waterways, vibrant commercial activities which requires adequate security.

He pointed out that the Navy aligns with Gov. Fubara’s development plans for the State especially in the areas of peace, security and protection of critical infrastructure, stating that the visit provided opportunity to strengthen the existing collaboration between the Navy and Rivers State Government.

The Flag Officer pledged to sustain the detailed patrol to enhance maritime security and deepen joint operations by synergizing with other security agencies to ensure that they maintain safety and security in the maritime corridor of the State.