NSCDC Deploys 10,250 Operatives Ahead Of Anambra Election

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has ordered the deployment of 10,250 operatives to Anambra State ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

Audi made this announcement while briefing State Commandants and Tactical Squad leaders at the Corps’ national headquarters in Abuja.

He stated that the deployment is part of a joint security strategy to ensure peace before, during, and after the polls.

He explained that the move underscores the Corps’ commitment to collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force, which serves as the lead agency for election security, under the framework of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

“The Anambra election is slated for Saturday, November 8. All intelligence and undercover personnel are to proceed immediately to man identified flashpoints” he directed.

He further cautioned political actors against inflammatory remarks or actions that could jeopardise the peace of the state, emphasising that the Corps will maintain zero tolerance for electoral violence or voter intimidation.

“We are working closely with sister security agencies to ensure effective coordination, cooperation, and collaboration that will deliver a violence-free election,” Audi stated.

The NSCDC Commandant General disclosed that the 10,250 personnel were drawn from the National Headquarters Tactical Squad, Zone 13 Awka, and adjoining state commands including Anambra, Edo, Kogi, Imo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Bayelsa.

He assured residents of a peaceful and credible election, adding that all operatives had been instructed to uphold professionalism and respect for the fundamental rights of citizens while safeguarding election materials and personnel.

Meanwhile, 45,000 police officers are also scheduled to arrive in Anambra State by November 1.

“The Nigerian Police Force is deploying 45,000 police officers from across the states of the federation to go to Anambra State to ensure that there is a peaceful election,” the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun said at the last ICCES meeting in Abuja

The IGP noted that “from the 1st of November, the Nigerian Police Force will start the first pre-election deployment, which will include tactical units to go on additional clearance operations.”

The early deployment, according to the police, is to ensure that some of those who would be used to “foment trouble because of the election will be adequately disarmed, arrested, and prosecuted”.

He also announced a restriction on movement on election day.

“On the day of the election, there’s going to be a restriction on movements. All exits and entry points into Anambra State will be adequately planned and policed to ensure that no ugly incident happens during this election,” he said.