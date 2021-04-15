Rivers LG Chairman Regains Freedom 8 Days After Kidnap

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The River State Police Command on Thursday said Philemon Kingolin, a Local Government Chairman in the state, has been freed eight days after he was kidnapped.

The chairman of Okrika Local Government Area was abducted by armed men on April 6 along the Peter Odili road in Port Harcourt.

Confirming the report, the State Police Spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, said the chairman was released on Tuesday night in a clandestine operation by the operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit.

His release followed directives by the State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, that all tactical commanders should expedite actions toward Kingoli’s rescue.

Omoni disclosed that the directives received optimum compliance.

The police, however, disclosed that the chairman had been taken to the hospital for a medical check-up and has subsequently reunited with his family.

The Force did not say if any ransom was paid.