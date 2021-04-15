PHOTOS: Buhari Keeps Straight Face As Service Chiefs Welcome Him From London

On Thursday, the country’s service chiefs were seen saluting Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari during his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

As captured in the photos floated on Twitter by the Government of Nigeria, the president kept a straight face while being welcomed by the Service Chiefs.

Buhari had departed the country on March 30 for a “routine medical check-up” in the United Kingdom.

Before travelling, the president had urged the security leadership to keep securing the country.