Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has taken a swipe at the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as his political rival and incumbent Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, appear to be coasting to victory in the ongoing collation of results in the state’s governorship election.

Omokri specifically mocked Amaechi following INEC’S declaration that Governor Wike had won election in the minister’s local government area in the election.

INEC had announced that in Ikwerre LGA where Amaechi hails from, Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 14,938 while the African Action Congress (AAC) supported by the minister got 5,660.

Amaechi had backed AAC’s Awara Biokpomabo for the Rivers governorship election after his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was barred by court from participating in poll.

Mocking Amaechi after Biokpomabo lost to Wike in the minister’s local government, Omokri described the result as a ‘humiliating experience’.

According to the former presidential aide, the Rivers election whose result is still being collated, has confirmed Amaechi’s unpopularity in the state.

“What a humiliating experience for Chibuike Amaechi defeated in his LGA!,” tweeted Omokri.

“The Rivers election confirm once and for all that no matter the amount of protein a lizard eats, it can never be a crocodile.

“Federal might can’t transform potbelly to pregnancy. Lizard of Ubima,” he said.