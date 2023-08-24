RUSSIA: Putin Presents Medals To Military Officers After Wagner Leader’s ‘Death’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following reports of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death on Wednesday, several Russians and mercenaries fighting for the Wagner mercenary have commenced a memorial for him in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Picture of the scene was shared on Thursday by a Wagner-linked telegram channel, Grey Zone, which the BBC has cited as being associated with Prigozhin.

“This is how the territory near the Wagner Center in St. Petersburg now looks, where all night long people carried flowers and candles, flags of Russia and the Wagner Group, as well as the famous attribute of the “musicians” a sledgehammer.

“In addition to spontaneous memorials to the fallen leadership of the Wagner Group in St. Petersburg, people organize them in other cities of Russia.

“So, for example, in Novosibirsk, a fighter could not hold back male tears at the portraits of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry “Wagner” Utkin,” the telegram channel stated sharing pictures.

Prigozhin was said to be on board a plane that crashed in Russia, according to Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia.

The regulator said Wednesday that Prigozhin was on the passenger list of the aircraft that crashed.

But it failed to immediately clear the air on his death because there were two jets owned by Prigozhin.

However. several Wagner telegram channels claimed that the aircraft was shot down by Russia’s defence.

The Russian Federation has yet to speak on the development.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed down “Heroe of Russia’ medals to several military officers citing their heroism.

This was disclosed on Thursday on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs official Telegram channel.

The President spoke at a gala event in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory over the Nazi German invaders.

The medal is a state award to participants who engaged in special military operations.

Putin said the affected officers operated gallantly in several operations.

His words, “All of our military is fighting boldly and resolutely. All of those in the special military operation are united by their loyalty to the Motherland and commitment to their military oath.

“Today, awards will be presented to the most distinguished military personnel of the 127th Motorised Rifle Division of the Fifth Combined Arms Army. Hero of Russia Gold Stars will be conferred on Lieutenant Alexander Levakov, Corporal Philip Yevseyev, and Corporal Alexei Neustroyev.

“This well-coordinated tank crew engaged in battle against superior enemy forces and accomplished what seemed impossible – it accomplished a great feat by not only winning the battle but also by saving its comrades whose tank had been hit.

“The title of Hero of Russia is also awarded to Senior Lieutenant Rasim Baksikov. During intense fighting, he displayed personal courage and heroism.

“The Medal for Bravery will be presented to Corporal Ilya Gavrilov. Skillfully using a drone, he identified an enemy location and adjusted our artillery fire with precision. And, his effective interaction with the tank crew helped carry out complicated combat missions.

“Dear comrades! I am now addressing our military. I am grateful to you for your service, and I am proud of you!

“And, of course, I would like to congratulate again, from my heart, the citizens of Russia on the 80th anniversary of victory in the Battle of Kursk, at the Kursk Bulge!”

Responding, Russia’s military general, Alexei Neustroyev, expressed gratitude to Putin personally and to the leadership of the Defence Ministry on behalf of the “entire tank crew for such high praise of our military activity.”