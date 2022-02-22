Sam Udekwe Emerges Enugu NUJ Chairman, Pledges Peace

Mr Sam Udekwe emerged the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Enugu State, after becoming victorious at Tuesday’s election in Enugu.

Udekwe, a broadcaster working for the Enugu State Broadcasting Service, ESBS, scored 157 votes to defeat his challenger, Mrs Amaka-Agbo Nzekwe, who garnered ninety votes.

Mr Lawrence Njoku, the chairman of the Credential Committee, who announced the result, described the election as rancour-free. He thanked members of the council for conducting themselves peacefully.

The new chairman told our correspondent that, “The victory is a clear demonstration that when the people speak, it is God that has indirectly spoken. God has given His mandate to me through His people.

“My campaign slogan is ‘Divine mandate’. A divine mandate must come through the people. I promise the people that this is the foundation upon which I shall deliver the mandate.

“I promise Enugu journalists peace because I’m very sure I have peace. I am a man of peace. It is what I have that I can give. I call on those that might not have supported me to join hands with me to move the council forward. The aggregate of my score means that the entire members of the NUJ supported me. This is the government of the people.”