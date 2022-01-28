SecureTheTribe:  Twitter Space American Host Gets Nigerians Angry Over Comment On Immigrants

A black American who co-hosts “How Does Immigration Benefit Black Americans? #SecureTheTribe” on Twitter Space got fellow blacks annoyed with his views which showed a shallow understanding of immigration.

The forum which was held on Thursday was for African-Americans and African immigrants in the US to speak about the impact of African immigration on them.

A young Nigerian lady who lives in the United States of America had asked an innocent question about how the huge sums the country realizes from immigrants, especially black immigrants, benefit the American blacks.

But Tariq Nasheed, an American movie producer co-hosting the show, said foundational blacks in the US do not need the immigrants as they’re already making more money in their country. He then asked the lady why the immigrants ( from Nigeria and other countries) had to come to the US if they were making so much money in their own countries.

Nasheed’s suggestion that African immigrants are not contributing to the system but rather taking their jobs provoked furious response from listeners, especially Nigerians who exposed the co-host as ignorant and uneducated.

One of the listeners in the space, Gimba Kakanda told Nasheed to study the history of America because the country was built with Africa’s resources.

“You say that you are all victims of the American system. We are also victims of American system. You don’t start your history from 1960, you don’t start telling your history from the 1800 you have to move further down the line.

“How did we get here? We got here because the world interfered with the resources, legal structure of Africa and interfered with our economic growth.

“If you know anything about third world dependency , you are going to have an understanding that we didn’t just become dependent on western country by chance. They triggered this dependency. This America you are so glorifying, was built by our resources for God’s sake.”

He also pointed to Nasheed how Nigerian immigrants are excelling in different professions in the US to show the value they bring, adding however that foundational blacks in the country cannot match their contributions.

“I have two friends here who are professors in the United States. And I don’t see how you or anybody at all who is a high school dropout is going to compete with them. They are not being favored by any affirmative action, or as quota system beneficiaries but because they are they are top dogs in their field,” he said, in obvious rage.

Another Nigerian, YabaLeft, advised Nasheed to see a psychiatric for proper mental evaluation.

He said, Tariq, do you plan to come to Lagos any time soon? I’ll pay for everything. There’s a place in Lagos called Yaba left, it’s a mental hospital where you need to come and get checked.”

Commenting on the issue, Ulloma also said “You’ve been ranting on a Space for 7+ hours and you’re wondering why ‘Africans’ are taking your jobs? Dude, that’s a whole work shift. It’s not our fault you’re committed to being jobless.”

Meanwhile, according to the Migration Policy Institute report in 2018, 59% of Nigerian immigrants aged 25 or older in the US hold at least a bachelor’s degree that is nearly doubled the proportion for Americans born in the US.

The report also stated that 54% Nigerian immigrants are in largely white collar positions in management, business, science and the arts, compared to just 39% of people born in the US. That means they have significant spending power.

Also, a report by the new American Economy Research Fund in 2018 also showed that Nigerian immigrants in the United States made more than $14 billion and paid more than $4 billion in taxes.