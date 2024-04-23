Senate Backs Education Minister On 18 Years Minimum Entry Age Into Tertiary Institutions

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Members of Nigeria Senate on Tuesday backed the federal government’s move to peg the minimum entry age into tertiary institutions in the country to 18 years.

Recall that the minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman disclosed on Monday that 18 years was the entry age for tertiary institutions and warned parents to stop pushing their children who are not yet of age to tertiary institutions.

Advertisement

The support was made known on Tuesday in Abuja when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary institution and TETFund, Sen Muntari Dandutse led other members of the committee as well as his House of Representatives’ counterpart to monitor the ongoing UTME as the oversight function.

Speaking with journalists after the exercise , the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District and member of committee, Sen Sunday Karimi, said the Senate has nothing against the proposal by the Minister of Education.

He noted that by restricting admission to students at least 12 years old before secondary school, the government aims to ensure that students possess the cognitive and emotional readiness necessary to navigate the challenges of secondary education effectively.

“By the time a student who entered into secondary school at the age of 12 years completes his secondary school programme, he is already at the age of 18 as stipulated,” he added.

Advertisement

Karimi also stated the law was already on the ground, adding that if that was needed for any amendment to make it stronger, the Senate will be ready to do that.

He commended JAMB for providing an enabling atmosphere for candidates to have a seamless exercise.