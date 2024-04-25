JUST IN: Former Senate Spokesman, Ayogu Eze Dies At 66

The senator that represented Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, Sen Ayogu Eze, is dead. Eze held sway in the Senate from 2007 to 2015.

Senator Eze, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, died in an Abuja hospital after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

He was born in 1958, and hailed from Enugu-Ezike, Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Eze served in the administration of former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani at various levels, including Commissioner for Information.

He was one-time Chairman, Senate Committee on Information and Media, making him the official spokesman of the Senate. He was also a member of the Constitution Drafting and Amendment Committee that effected some far-reaching changes on Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

In 2011, he was appointed Chairman, Senate Committee on Works. He also served as a member of committees on Police Affairs, National Planning, Marine Transport and Federal Character and Inter-Government Affairs.

Im 2015, Eze quit the Senate to run for the governorship of Enugu State. He eventually lost to former Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Hé later joined the All Progressives Congress, and failed to win the governorship of Enugu State in his second bid.