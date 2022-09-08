Senate President, NSA, Others To Attend ICPC Dialogue On Insecurity

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is to hold a Policy Dialogue on Friday, 9th September, at the ICPC Auditorium, Abuja.

According to a press statement released on Thursday by Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the Spokesperson of ICPC, the Senate President, National Security Adviser, and security sector stakeholders will be in attendance to brainstorm on corruption and insecurity.

The press statement partly reads: “Major actors and stakeholders in Nigeria’s security sector, political office, public service, traditional institutions, and civil society organisations are to brainstorm this week on corruption and insecurity at the Policy Dialogue of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and its training and research arm, the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN).”

It further stated that Senate President Ahmad Lawan is expected to chair and declare open the policy dialogue.

The keynote address on corruption and insecurity in the country is to be delivered by the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Some top officers of the Nigerian Military, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, and Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency are also expected to present at the event.

Meanwhile, other key stakeholders have also been invited to give goodwill messages.

Notable among these stakeholders are the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), and representatives of traditional institutions.

A professor of criminology and member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Etannibe Alemika, will serve as the moderator of a panel of discussions.

The panel discussants include Prof. Amadu Sesay; Director General of Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness (CCLCA), Dr. Nwambu Gabriel, and Prof. Isaac Olawale Albert of the University of Ibadan.

The Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, stated that the outcomes of the Commission’s policy dialogues are to assist the Commission to produce policy briefs with actionable recommendations for stakeholders in all arms of government.

“The policy dialogue and concomitant policy brief are designed to be part of the Commission’s key performance indicators in implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NAS), 2017 – 2021 of the Federal Government, as well as the Policies, Programmes and Projects Audit Committee (PPPAC) Roadmap (2019 – 2023) adopted by the government at the commencement of its second term in 2019.

“The policy dialogues are generally meant to deliberate on issues that focus on more systemic challenges and require institutional improvement with practicable solutions directly relevant to the needs of the country,” Owasanoye explained.