Ayu Survives Ouster As Wabara Takes Over As BoT Chairman

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, has again survived removal as demanded by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his camp.

Wike has demanded his resignation on the ground that only one section of the country is holding all the top positions of the party.

Ahead of today’s meeting, Ayu and his supporters in the National Executive Committee, NEC, National Working Committee, NWC, and National Caucus, NC, all got wind of the plot to raise a motion of no confidence on him during the ongoing NEC meeting.

Following his emergence from the NC meeting last night, his camp embarked on horse trading and alignment which finally led to the resignation of Walid Jibrin, as Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT.

They insisted Ayu must not go.

It was gathered that Ayu’s refusal to quit angered Jibrin who felt he could sacrifice his position if it will guarantee peace and bring electoral success in 2023.

Jubrin revealed this much when he said he will get higher appointment if the party emerges victorious from the electoral field in 2023. He also said he communicated his desire to make the sacrifice to the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

A source said Atiku on his part considered several factors why he insisted Ayu must stay on.

First is not to upset the arrangements already put in place ahead of the campaign, which begins less than 20 days away.

Secondly is not to appear weak that a sitting Governor can have his way when he may emerge a commander in chief in 2023.

Consequently, it was gathered that Atiku gave his final position in the demand that only NEC can remove Ayu and not him or any individual and that he would not impose such a move as it could cast him in a bad light.

Ayu’s camp moved quickly to consolidate his position and prepare for war if the issue of vote of no confidence would be raised at the NEC meeting.

It was gathered that Jubrin had hinted last night that since Ayu Was not ready to go as he had promised immediately he emerged in 2021 as National Chairman, he would resign for peace to reign in the party.

According to a source even though Ayu heard of the threat from Jubrin, he did not offer any contrary position but rather defended his position that the party’s NEC should take a decision on him.

No sooner had the NEC meeting began than Jubrin announced his resignation from the position. Wabara, former Senate President from South East, thereafter emerged the Acting Chairman of the party’s BoT awaiting official confirmation.

As per his resignation, Jubrin told the meeting at its 97th session that, “I took this decision based on what I said in the past. I said that all we want is to make sure that Atiku Abubakar becomes the President by all means, and that is why I sincerely decided to step down from the BoT.

“I discussed this with the candidate and he agreed with me. I am sure if the party wins, I will be given a bigger position,” he said.

The meeting to consider the formation of the party’s presidential campaign council is on-going.