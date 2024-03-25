SENEGAL: Ruling Party Loses Presidential Poll As Candidate Concedes Defeat To Bassirou Faye

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senegalese ruling party’s candidate, Amadou Ba, has conceded defeat to Bassirou Diomaye Faye in the country’s presidential election which commenced on Sunday.

Ba released a statement on Monday congratulating Faye and wishing him well.

He prayed that “the energy and strength necessary to assume this high office at the head of our country” would not elude Faye.

Presidential elections commenced in the country on March 24, 2024, with Faye having a strong lead over other contenders.

The poll was earlier scheduled for February 25, but it was shifted indefinitely by the outgoing president, Macky Sall, on February 3.

Sall had alleged irregularities with the way political parties selected their candidates.

But his directive was set aside by the Senegalese Constitutional Court.

Faye, a 44-year-old activist, had promised citizens a lucrative oil and gas revolution if elected at the polls.