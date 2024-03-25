IPAC Denies Being PDP Appendage In Enugu State

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Secretary of the Interparty Advisory Council in Enugu State, Dr Afam Ani, says the intervention of the Senior Special Adviser to the state governor on Political Matters, which resolved the lingering crisis in the council, does not make IPAC a tool in the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Afam, who spoke during an interview in Enugu, was reacting to insinuations that IPAC was being controlled by the state apparatus.

Afam recalled that IPAC was enmeshed in a crisis ahead of its state election of last Thursday which eventually produced the new state executives of the body.

According to him, “The adviser to the governor intervened because that is his political office. He is entitled to intervene whenever there are political matters in the state. He can’t just keep quiet. That he intervened does not make IPAC a PDP subordinate.

“He did what he was supposed to do, and we appreciated it.

“We are independent of whatever government in Enugu State.

“PDP is a member of IPAC, same applies to APC. IPAC is independent and gives advice when necessary.”

The new state Chairman of IPAC, Mr Obioma Nnamani, said the main mandate of the council was to ensure a harmonious atmosphere in the politics of the state.

“According to him, IPAC does not play the role of the opposition, rather it ensures that there is a good working relationship between various political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission as well as the state electoral body.

He said, “IPAC is the umbrella body of all the political parties. We don’t get involved in frivolities. We also work together with the state government in the interest of the people of Enugu State.

“IPAC is however not an opposition. IPAC consists of all the political parties, both ruling and the opposition. We function as a neutral body.”

On the roles played by IPAC during the last election in the state, a former state Chairman of IPAC, Barr Ken Ikeh, said, “IPAC is a registered organisation with a clear mandate. The effort is to ensure that interests of political parties are protected in the electoral process.

“We always keep engaging INEC and the state electoral body. We create awareness for the masses on electoral issues. We embark on voter education. We did very well in sensitisation of citizens in all the 260 wards in the state. We also did capacity building among the parties. This is the basic foundation ahead of elections.

“If party chairmen are abreast of what they are supposed to do, it will help them in guiding their party faithful to keep to the rules. That is why Enugu elections usually come out peaceful.”