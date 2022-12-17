Seven Chinese Expatriates Regain Freedom 6 Months After Abduction

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the early hours of Saturday rescued seven Chinese citizens captured by terrorists in June 2022.

The operation was executed by the Special Force under the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

The expatriates were believed to have been abducted while working on a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government, Niger State.

The NAF in a statement, signed by its Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet described how the operation had taken place.

“The Combat Search and Rescue operation, consisting of 35 Special Forces was conducted under the cover of night at Kanfani Doka and Gwaska general Areas leading to the terrorists abandoning their enclaves, weapons and kidnapped Chinese victims while fleeing for their lives due to the superior firepower of the special forces,” the statement said.

The Airforce revealed that after the rescue operation was executed the expatriates were flown to the 271 NAF Detachment Medical Centre for evaluation where two were reportedly stabilized.

Subsequently, the seven victims were flown to the NAF Base Medical Hospital, Kaduna for further medical investigations.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao congratulated the Commander and men of Detachment, urging them to maintain their commitment, even in the face of danger.

Air Marshal Amao also enjoined Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of criminal elements and their supporters.