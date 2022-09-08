Seven Injured As Five-Storey Building Collapses In Ibadan.

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

Seven persons have been reportedly injured as a 5-story building under construction collapsed in the early hours of Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The collapsed building is adjacent to a new generation bank at Awosika area in Ibadan North local government area of Oyo State.

The rescue team including people in the neighborhood and passersby were said to have brought out the injured from under the debris and were taken to the University College Hospital, Ibadan for treatment.

An eyewitness account disclosed that the incident occurred around 5:30 am.

The men of State Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Commission, and other security agencies have deployed to the scene to minimize casualty rates

At the time of filing this report, it could not be established whether the incident has claimed any life aside from those that were critically injured

