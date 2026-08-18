Kano Supermarket Surrenders N28m Expired Goods For Destruction

A supermarket in Kano State, SUFAYE Investment, has handed over expired and damaged products worth more than N28 million to the Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) for destruction.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the council’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Jamilu Mustapha.

The Executive Secretary of the KSCPC, Dr Ibrahim Garba-Muhammad, commended the supermarket for voluntarily withdrawing the products from circulation.

Garba-Muhammad urged other businesses across the state to adopt the same practice by removing expired, adulterated and damaged products from their shelves rather than exposing consumers to potential health risks.

He also praised residents, companies and business owners for supporting the council’s efforts to ensure that only safe and quality products remain in the market.

The manager of SUFAYE Investment, Alhaji Jabir, said the company handed over the products to prevent them from reaching customers.

Advertisement

According to him, the supermarket routinely inspects its stock in line with regulatory requirements and responsible business practices.

Jabir also commended the KSCPC for its continued monitoring and supervision of products in the state, saying such efforts would help protect public health.

He assured that the company would maintain its commitment to quality, particularly in the production and distribution of beverages, while contributing to Kano’s economic development.