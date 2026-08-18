Ossai Sues INEC, NDC, Asadu Over Enugu Senate Ticket

Nigerian clergyman and businessman, Bishop Ossai Okwudili has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Rt. Hon. Asadu Patrick Oziokoja before the Federal High Court in Abuja over the alleged substitution of his name with that of Asadu as the party’s candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.

Ossai, in an Originating Summons dated August 5, 2026, is asking the court to determine the legality of INEC’s acceptance and publication of Asadu’s name despite his claim that he won the NDC senatorial primary conducted on May 29, 2026.

He joined INEC, the NDC and Asadu as defendants in the suit filed before the Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High Court.

According to the plaintiff, he participated in all stages of the party’s primary and emerged with the highest number of votes, making him the rightful candidate for the senatorial district.

Ossai said he discovered that his name had allegedly been replaced after obtaining a Certified True Copy of the candidate information uploaded to INEC on July 23, 2026.

The document, according to the suit, contained Asadu’s name instead of his.

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He is asking the court to determine whether, under the Electoral Act 2026, the 1999 Constitution, INEC guidelines and the NDC Constitution, the electoral commission can lawfully accept and publish the name of a candidate who did not emerge as the winner of the party’s primary.

The plaintiff is also challenging the alleged existence of separate nomination processes for the Enugu North senatorial ticket.

He wants the court to determine whether the NDC could submit the name of another aspirant after he had allegedly emerged victorious at the May 29 primary.

Ossai further relied on what he described as available results from the primary and an affidavit previously filed by the NDC in an earlier suit challenging his emergence.

Among the reliefs sought by the plaintiff is a declaration that he is the lawful candidate of the NDC for Enugu North Senatorial District, having participated in the primary and secured the highest number of votes.

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He is also asking the court to order the NDC to submit his nomination documents, including the relevant electoral forms, to INEC for upload and publication.

Ossai is further seeking an order setting aside the alleged submission and uploading of Asadu’s name and nomination documents for the senatorial seat.

He also wants the court to restrain INEC, the NDC and Asadu from recognising or dealing with Asadu, or any other person, as the NDC candidate for Enugu North pending the determination of the suit.

The suit was filed by Ossai’s legal team led by F. M. Nworah of Bloom Lex Legal Practice, Abuja.

The plaintiff’s case is anchored on provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act 2026 and the Constitution of the NDC.

Ossai also referred the court to earlier proceedings, including suits marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1249/2026 and FHC/ABJ/CS/1254/2026, which he said support his claim to the senatorial ticket.

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The latest legal battle comes after the NDC itself had defended Ossai’s emergence in an earlier case filed by Dr. Vincent Obetta.

In its counter-affidavit in that suit, the party maintained that Ossai won the May 29 primary after participating in all stages of the electoral process and securing the highest number of valid votes.

The NDC told the court that the primary was validly organised and supervised by its National Working Committee through a duly constituted electoral committee.

The party said the exercise was conducted in line with its constitution, electoral guidelines and the Electoral Act, adding that 21 days’ notice of the primary was given to INEC.

The party consequently urged the court to dismiss or strike out Obetta’s suit, insisting that Ossai emerged from a validly conducted primary and remained its legitimate candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District.