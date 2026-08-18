54-Year-Old Arraigned Over Alleged Theft Of Five Goats

A 54-year-old man has been arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly stealing five goats valued at N300,000.

The defendant, whose name was not immediately disclosed, was brought before the court on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, dangerous driving and causing bodily harm.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Prosecutor Inspector Funmilayo Ige told the court that the defendant and other suspects still at large allegedly committed the offences on July 24, 2026, at about 10am in the Oloje-Ireakari area of Soka, Ibadan.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant allegedly stole five goats belonging to one Alhaji Dauda Oyakojo.

Ige further alleged that the defendant drove recklessly while attempting to escape with the animals, resulting in an injury to one Tasiu Hassan.

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The prosecutor said the alleged offences contravened Sections 390(3), 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

She also told the court that the dangerous driving allegation violated Section 3(1) of the Reckless/Dangerous Driving Act, Cap. 142, Vol. V, as well as relevant provisions of the Road Traffic Act, Cap. 148, Vol. V, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Following the defendant’s plea, Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi granted him bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum.

The court ordered that one of the sureties must own a landed property, while the second must be a blood relative of the defendant.

The magistrate adjourned the case until October 14, 2026, for hearing.