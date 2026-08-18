2027: Opposition ‘Crippled,’ Can’t Stop Tinubu’s Re-Election — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 as an easy contest as the opposition is too divided and unprepared to mount a serious challenge.

Wike said this on Tuesday in Abuja during a press briefing.

He said opposition politicians accuse the government of manipulating elections when they lose but claim political strength when they win.

“When they lose, they claim the government manipulated the process; when they win, they show off their might. It does not work that way.

“From what I have seen, this government allows processes to run their own way, and they must be given credit for that,” he said.

Wike contrasted the 2027 contest with the 2023 presidential election, which he described as difficult and uncertain for the incumbent.

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“2023 was a tough election for him. Nobody knew what the government at the time was trying to do, and even governors were afraid,” he said.

According to Wike, an opposition seeking to defeat an incumbent must have a clear strategy and spend years building its political structure.

“But 2027 will be different. To remove a government, you need a strong, vibrant opposition that has spent over four years planning, not one that is constantly looking for a party to join,” Wike said.

He criticised opposition parties and politicians over their divisions and what he described as a lack of preparedness for the 2027 presidential election.

Wike cited the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential contenders, arguing that recent political developments and governorship election results showed the weakness of the opposition.

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“If it is this 2027 election against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, forget it. It’s over,” Wike stated.

The minister also referred to the role of the G5 governors in the 2023 election, suggesting that their political influence contributed to the outcome.

He, however, cautioned against using governorship election results as a direct measure of a party’s strength in a presidential election.

“Governorship elections rely on local variables, but a national election is a completely different ballgame,” he said.

Wike said national elections require political structures and mobilisation across the country rather than relying on isolated victories at the state level.

On concerns over economic hardship and public dissatisfaction, he urged Nigerians to assess governments based on the measures taken to address problems.

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“Leadership is defined by the steps you take to solve problems. When someone identifies a problem and takes concrete action to fix it, that is the effort people should appreciate,” the Minister said.