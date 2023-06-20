Shagari Defends Tinubu, Dismisses Nepotism Allegation Over Appointment Of New Service Chiefs

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bello Shagari, the grandson of Nigeria’s first democratically elected president, has dismissed allegations of nepotism against President Bola Tinubu following his appointment of new service chiefs on Monday.

Shagari, in a social media post, defended President Tinubu, stating that it was premature and unfair to accuse him of nepotism at this early stage of his tenure.

“Barely 2 months in office, and with less than 5% of federal appointments made, there are individuals falsely accusing the Tinubu-led administration of nepotism,” said Shagari. “Why the rush? The process of making appointments hasn’t even commenced, yet you’re already seeking flaws.”

Shagari called for patience and trust in the president’s decision-making process.

He urged Nigerians to give President Tinubu the benefit of the doubt, assuring them that the formation of his government so far represents national unity.

“If Nigerians remain patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they will reap the dividends of democracy,” Shagari added.

“Nigeria has not had a visionary leader like Tinubu for a long time. He came prepared, and his actions are speaking well for him. With the support of Nigerians, the sky will be the limit, and Nigeria will return to its glory of being a true African giant.”

The appointment of service chiefs is a critical aspect of national security, and allegations of nepotism in such appointments have been a recurring issue especially during the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

But Shagari noted that the process of making appointments is still ongoing, and it is premature to accuse Tinubu of favoritism.

President Bola Tinubu assumed office following the February 25 election that saw him emerge as the declared winner.

During his campaign, he promised to ensure unity, security, and economic development of the nation.

As part of his early appointments, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation announced that President Tinubu had approved the immediate retirement of all service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police and Comptroller-General of Customs, among others, and replaced them with new appointees.

The newly appointed Officers are:

1 Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser

2 Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff

3 Maj. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff

4 Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff

5 AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff

6 DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police

7 Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence

Tinubu also approved the deployment of officers:

1 Col. Adebisi Onasanya Brigade of Guards Commander

2 Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja

3 Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State

4 Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger

5 Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja