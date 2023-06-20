Meet AVM Bala Abubakar, New Chief Of Air Staff

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Monday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar as the new Chief of Air Staff following the compulsory retirement of Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

Advertisement

AVM Abubakar who was commissioned into the Nigerian Airforce in 1992 hails from Shanono Local Government Area in Kano State.

Until his appointment as the 22nd CAS, the 53-year-old officer was Chief of Standards and Operations, NAF headquarters, Abuja.

AVM Abubakar holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna and a Master’s Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from ABU Zaria.

He has also attended numerous courses on Airforce operations both home and abroad. They include,

Basic Flying Training Courses at the 301 Flying Training School Kaduna.

Basic and Advance Airborne Courses at Nigerian Army Infantry Center and School Jaji.

Company Amphibious Operations Course at Nigerian Army Infantry Center and School in Calabar.

Junior and Senior Command and Staff Courses at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji and

National Defence Course at the Nasser Higher Military Academy, Cairo – Egypt.

Advertisement

The senior officer has also held several positions in the Nigerian Airforce including Commander 011 Presidential Air Fleet, Chief of Staff, Mobility Command, Director of Policy, HQ NAF among others.

He is a member of the National Institute of Management, Chartered Institute of Public Management and Nigerian Institute of Safety.

He is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Star award and a fellow of the Defence College.

AVM Abubakar is happily married with children and in his leisure time, the senior officer enjoys flying airplanes, reading, reflecting and keeping fit.