Sheath Your Sword, Let’s Defeat APC Together, PDP Reps Aspirants Beg Wike

The House of Representatives Aspirants Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has pleaded with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to sheath his sword and take active part in the activities of the party to propel the party to victory in 2023 elections.

The group made the plea on Sunday in Abuja during a press conference.

The Forum was formed by defeated aspirants of the party during the various primaries conducted across the country on the platform of the party to support Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum during the press conference, Danjuma Muhammad, National Chairman explained that it is a common occurrence for politicians in Nigeria to carry post-primary election grievances into the general election, which ultimately hurt their party.

He however said despite all grievances as a result of the various circumstances, “that led to our loses, we remain conscious of the moral burden of trust we continue to shoulder on behalf our people, as they still believe in our ability to help and lead them through this most trying times in the history of our country to enthrone a Government that will lead the country to the promise land.

“It is in consideration of the hopes and aspirations of our people that we decided to come together to form a formidable team using our various support groups and recent political relevance in our respective constituencies across the Country to queue behind our party and its presidential flag bearers, their Excellencies, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa, to ensure their success in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Nigeria is in its most difficult moment in history. The economy has gone down its lowest ebb, so also has the security of lives and properties. Citizens are stressed and depressed thus, have lost hope and faith in government.

“In all assessments, the very basis for the existence of government could be said to be totally absent in Nigeria, as reflected by the ever rising security challenges across all geopolitical zones, eroding existing government institutions, inefficiencies and demoralized workforce due corruption, nepotism, brazen abuse of established processes, norms and values.

“Never in the history of our dear country have Nigerians been this challenged in all aspects of our lives; becoming refugees in our country, farmers cannot farm or engage in any meaningful economic activities because of insecurity, people are abducted on daily basis not only in villages and forests, but on major roads and houses, places of worships within towns and cities – no body and nowhere is safe.

“We are losing investors every day, millions of Nigerians are pushed into poverty on daily basis, yet, the Government keep plunging the country deeper into local and international debt.

“The social fabric of the society has been destroyed. Ethnic and religious profiling has become the order of the day. The country is in fear of itself,” Muhammad said.

He declared that Nigeria must be rescued, and this can only be done by first enthroning a new leadership order to take charge of the affairs of the country.

“This is an obligation that lie squarely on the shoulders of the PDP, being the leading opposition party and the most truly organic and national political party that understands the country and our diversity and sensitivities with a clear stands and mantra of ‘carrying everyone along’.

“Just like every party primary, this season of primary elections have come and gone, but of course not without wounds, pain and grievances. These are not unexpected but how we handle them will determine how we end, individually and collectively,” he said.

He explained that Atiku emerged the flag bearer of the party and subsequently, has made the choice of his running mate in the person of Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor, saying “again this outcome came it with its own baggage.

“However, bitter feelings and misgivings are natural reactions in every human quest for leadership not only political contest, and as such the PDP cannot be an exemption.

“As a matter of fact, crises of this nature tend to fester longer in parties that have the highest likelihood of winning. People fight more for slots in the winning team. The task ahead is how to put behind these disagreements arising from these processes and to focus on the much larger goal of winning the election.

“The old saying still has it that a house divided against itself cannot stand. PDP as the hope of the common man cannot afford to make the mistake of putting personal and parochial interests before the interest of Nigerians.

“We must do what it takes to ensure that all efforts are not spared to heal these wounds, ease people pains and manage all grievances to enable this ship to sail to harbour.

“There is enough room for everyone in this ship, we only need to be patient, accommodating and put our common interest ahead,” Muhammad added.

He argued that “While we recognize the rights of every member of the party to make demands and seek for fair inclusion in the process, most especially persons who have contributed immensely to the growth and survival of the party like Governor Nyesom Wike, we are also constrained to advise that for the sake of our collective interest all grievances can only be addressed within the established democratic rules and order of our organisation.

“Thus we appeal to Nyesom Wike to accept the recent resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party reaffirming confidence in the National Chairman of the Party in good faith no matter how he and his supporters may view the resolution to be at variance with their desires and aspirations.

“Democracy demands that we tolerate developments that may be personally disagreeable to us but popular with the majority.

“We appreciate the efforts and pragmatism shown byAtiku Abubakar and other well-meaning members of the party to dialogue with Nyesom Wike and his group and we are urge that this dialogue should continue to be sustained until we achieve consensus and unity in facing the arduous task of dislodging the most incompetent political party in recent memory anywhere in the world from continuing to ruin and endanger the very existence of our country.

“We want to join our voices to call on Gov Nyesom Wike and his group that their grievances and demand for fair inclusion are well noted and it is time for them to PLEASE SHEATH THEIR SWORD.

“No matter the bitterness, no matter the grievances we are better united under one umbrella to deliver PDP for Nigeria.

“As Nyesom Wike himself will agree and has repeatedly implied, it is better to fight in your father’s house because you have the right of claims than to go slave in another man’s house. Not all that glitters is gold.

“This is a clarion call to services, we owe ourselves, we owe our children, we owe generation yet unborn to act to save Nigeria from sinking. Posterity will judge us not only for our actions, but also for our inaction. Let us all join hands and deliver Atiku and Okowa for Nigeria. Let us return POWER back to the PEOPLE,” he declared.