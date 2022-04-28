‘She’s Passionate About Development’- Elders Endorse Okigwe North Rep Member Onuoha  For 2nd Term 

A meeting of elders of Okigwe North Federal Constituency of Imo State has endorsed the second term bid of Princess Miriam Onuoha due to the various developmental initiatives she has brought to the constituency.

The meeting, convened by the Okigwe North Elders’ Forum, had evaluated her performance since winning the House of Reps seat to represent them in January 2020 and unanimously agreed to support her for a second term.

Engr. Ebere Udeagu, a former two-time deputy governor of the state who presided over deliberations at the meeting spoke the minds of the elders when he said, “Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha is very passionate with the development of our district and as such, should be encouraged to go back and continue the good work.”

Other elders also took turns to speak about Onuoha and commended her energy and passion for developmental initiatives.

The elders include Charles Nwaogaraku, Chief Christian Ibeawuchi, Prof.C.Eze, Prof.N.A.A Okereke, Sir John Nnabuihe, Prof.Mrs Uju Oku and Mr Emeka Ogaraku-the Convener of the meeting.

The forum also deliberated on zoning and concluded that it is in Princess Onuoha’s favour as all the clans in the constituency had done two terms each, adding that “a fresh turn should start with the last and that person is no other person than Princess Miriam Onuoha, Mama Sure.P.”

Explaining the rationale for their decision to endorse Princess Onuoha’s second term bid, the elders said : “We cannot afford to take avoidable risk by bringing a new face that is not tested thus going back to ground zero again. It’s on record that she has sponsored bills which have all passed the third reading, waiting for Senate concurrence before presidential assent.

“They are: Bills for the upgrading of Okigwe General Hospital to a Federal Medical Center; the establishment of the Federal College of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Sciences, Isiala Mbano; and the establishment of College of Horticulture, Okigwe.”

They also listed some of her achievements as including renovation of schools, youth and women empowerment, scholarships, free medical programmes, sports and assisting young graduates to get federal government jobs.

Princess Onuoha is a graduate of Estate Management from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and holds a masters degree in Environmental Planning and Protection from the University of Abuja.