Shettima Bags Chieftaincy Title During Condolence Visit To Elumelu’s Family

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Vice President Kashim Shettima was conferred with the traditional title of Odoziani 1 of Aniocha, meaning “the one who restores the glory of the land,” during a condolence visit to the family home of Chairman of Heirs Holdings and UBA Group, Tony Elumelu, on Saturday.

The title was bestowed on Shettima in recognition of his service, leadership, and contributions to society, as well as his support for the progress and development of the Aniocha community.

The honour came on the same day the VP led the Federal Government delegation to the funeral ceremony of the late Sir Israel Chinwuba Ogbue, Elumelu’s father-in-law, held at Onicha-Olona community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Pa Ogbue, who passed away on February 18, 2026, was eulogised by Shettima as a man of rare grace and legacy.

Conveying the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the bereaved family, Shettima said: “On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I extend our condolences and our respect to the family, the people of Onicha-Olona, and the government and people of Delta State. We honour the life he lived and the example he set.”

Shettima described the burial as a celebration of a life well spent. He noted that the late patriarch’s values lived on in his children.

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“At a moment like this, we can list achievements, we can recount titles, but what matters most is the life behind them. Pa Ogbue lived a life of meaning. He served, he guided, and he left things better than he met them,” Shettima said.

“And so, while we feel the weight of his passing, we must also recognise that this is a celebration. A celebration of a long life, well lived. A celebration of a legacy that will continue through generations.”

Shettima acknowledged Pa Ogbue’s role in the early journey of United Bank for Africa (UBA), saying his wisdom helped guide the bank at critical moments.

“He brought stability when it was needed and ensured that growth never lost its moral compass. This was a man who believed in balance. In a world that often chases excess, he chose moderation. He taught that ambition must be guided, that success must not come at the cost of one’s peace, and that a life of contentment is a life well lived,” Shettima added.

The ceremony attracted dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria.

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The VP was accompanied by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa; Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu; House of Representatives member Usman Zannah; Bakari Kotoko; and businessman AYM Shafa, among others.