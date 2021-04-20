Shock As 200-Level OAU Student Commits Suicide

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Students and staff of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, have expressed surprise at the death of a 200-level student of the university who reportedly committed suicide.

The deceased student, Emmanuel Adedeji, who was said to have taken substance believed to be poisonous was a member of the Department of Management and Accounting,

Emmanuel, it was said, left a suicide note after he took a poisonous substance which led to his death.

The reason why Adedeji reportedly ended his life was not known but he was said to have been seen on Monday on the campus and was looking okay.

The Public Relations Officer of the OAU, Abiodun Olanrewaju confirmed the incident but could not provide any reason why the young man ended his life.

Olanrewaju said, “The name of the student is Adedeji Emmanuel, a part two student of the Department of Management and Accounting.

“We appeal to parent and guidance to please let our children know that failure or depression occasioned by whatever, suicide should not be an option.

“We sympathise with the parent and friends of the deceased. He was at his formative stage.

“We heard that he left a suicide note. It pains us that the boy is no more. His action was because of one challenge or the other.”