Scarcity: NNPC Increases Daily PMS Truck-Out To Tackle Fuel Queues

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in a bid to tackle the fuel queues in some parts of the country, has increased the daily supply of Premium Motor Spirit across the country to 1,661 trucks.

The 1,161 trucks represents a 150 percent increase from the 550 trucks which were previously rolled out.

The Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company Musa Lawan conformed this in a statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Kennie Obateru, on Tuesday.

He assured that there are about two billion litres of PMS in strategic depots across the country to keep the nation well supplied for two months if no fuel was imported in that period.

He explained that the disruption in the distribution chain was caused by the strike embarked upon by Petroleum Tanker Drivers over compensation issues.

He said, “We have embarked on massive load out. Today, we trucked out 1,661 trucks from all depots across the country.

“Reports reaching us show that they have already started arriving at the filling stations. We believe that this would ease out the queues.”

Lawan disclosed that a 24-hour situation monitoring committee has been set up to track the movements of trucks from the depots to the various filling stations across the country, assuring that the queues will thin out in the next few days.

He assured that with the suspension of the strike upon the intervention of the Group Managing Director of NNPC, and the resumption of loading, coupled with the extension of loading time, normalcy would soon return to the filling stations.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, also assured that with the resumption of loading, normalcy would soon return to the fuel situation across the country.

The GMD who urged motorists to avoid panic buying in order not to compound the situation, said the ex-depot price of petrol would remain the same for the month of May, urging marketers not to engage in arbitrary price increase.

He called on all relevant stakeholders in the downstream sector to collaborate with the NNPC to ensure a quick return to the zero-fuel queues situation that Nigerians had been enjoying before the unfortunate disruption of the distribution chain.