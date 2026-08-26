Shock As Eagle Online Publisher Dotun Oladipo Dies At 56

The Nigerian media industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of veteran journalist and Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, at the age of 56.

Oladipo died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after suddenly taking ill. Reports from colleagues and associates said he had appeared well earlier in the day and had continued with his normal activities before the tragedy occurred.

According to reports, Oladipo had gone to the gym with his wife earlier on Tuesday and subsequently proceeded with his other engagements. He was also active on social media, with reports indicating that he made his final post in the afternoon, only hours before his death.

The veteran journalist reportedly became unwell while at his office and attempted to seek medical attention. Preliminary reports suggested that he may have suffered a heart attack, although details surrounding the exact cause of his death were still emerging as of Wednesday.

Oladipo’s death has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s media community, particularly among members of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), where he served as President from 2017 to 2021.

He was also recognised as an emeritus president of the guild and remained an influential figure in Nigeria’s digital publishing industry after leaving office.

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A journalist with more than 28 years of professional experience, Oladipo began his career in the traditional media before becoming one of the early practitioners to embrace digital journalism. He worked with prominent Nigerian media organisations, including PUNCH Newspapers, where he served as Politics Editor.

He later founded The Eagle Online, becoming its publisher and managing editor. The platform grew into one of Nigeria’s recognised digital news publications, covering politics, business, crime, sports, entertainment and other national issues.

Beyond his work as a journalist and publisher, Oladipo played an important role in the development of professional online publishing in Nigeria. He was involved in the formative years of GOCOP and subsequently led the organisation as president.

His contribution to the media industry also extended to mentoring younger journalists and promoting digital journalism. In 2025, he was identified as the President of the Innovative Media Partners Cooperative Multipurpose Society, an initiative aimed at strengthening collaboration and sustainability among media professionals.

Oladipo’s sudden death has left colleagues and friends mourning a journalist whose career spanned traditional newspaper journalism, investigative reporting, newsroom management and digital publishing.