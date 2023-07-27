Shoot IPOB, ESN Members Enforcing Sit-At-Home – AIG Zone 9 Orders Men

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 9, AIG Echeng Echeng, has charged police personnel in Imo to neutralize IPOB/ESN elements enforcing the sit at home directive.

Echeng gave the charge during a farmilarisation tour of the Imo command in Owerri on Thursday.

The AIG said the police would apply a stringent approach to fight insurgency, terrorism and other criminal activities within the zone.

“I will continuously ensure that we take the fight to those who do not want peace.

“There is nothing anybody can do without security.

“The economy of the state will not be affected by a group of miscreants who think they have control,” he stated.

Echeng, who advised the residents to go about their normal businesses, reiterated the readiness of his men to sustain peace and provide adequate security for the people of Imo, Abia and Ebonyi states.

“We will continue to partner with other security agencies in the state to ensure that those planning to enforce the sit at home order are surely dealt with.

“Imo people deserve better than what they are getting now.

“They deserve peace, adequate security, economic growth and stability; and this we assure them,” Echeng noted.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Barde, said the command had continued to battle IPOB/ESN with a view to bringing their activities to an end.

“So far, we have been winning the battle.

“The strategies adopted by the command has helped drastically to cut down violent crimes in the state to the barest minimum

“I am delighted to inform you that the general security in the state has improved.

“The command is working assiduously and determined to improve on the records already achieved so that the people of the state can enjoy relative peace,” Barde stated.