Coup: MaxAir Aircraft, Passengers, Crew Trapped In Niger Republic

MaxAir Limited has said that its aircraft has been trapped in the Niger Republic in the wake of the unrest in the country.

The situation follows the military coup which took place on Wednesday ousting democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Since the military coup, the country has witnessed severe unrest. The Nigerian airline said its aircraft has been temporarily trapped in Niamey.

MaxAir revealed that the incident occurred while dropping the last group of Niger pilgrims

MaxAir said, “One of our aircraft has been temporarily trapped in Niamey, Niger, after successfully dropping off the last group of Niger pilgrims. The safety of our crew and staff on board is assured, and we are actively seeking approval to depart as soon as possible.

“The situation is a result of ongoing unrest in the country. Our management team is in constant communication with local authorities and is working diligently to resolve the matter promptly.

“We extend our gratitude for the patience and understanding of our passengers and their families during this time. Updates will be provided regularly as the situation progresses.”

The airline said it prioritizes safety and remains committed to the well-being of its passengers and crew.