FRSC, Nigeria Customs Service Begin Unified Vehicle Data Base

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have commenced an intensive vehicle database integration of the two government agencies.

Advertisement

In a joint statement released on Thursday and signed by FRSC and NCS spokesmen, Bisi Kazeem and Abdullahi Maiwada respectively, the collaboration by the agencies will enhance national security and curb revenue loss.

According to the statement, the collaboration was effected during the official visit of the Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, at the national headquarters of the commission on Thursday.

Speaking during the visit, the Acting Comptroller General emphasised NSC’s renewed commitment towards working together with the Corps in the area of human resource development, information, and communication technology, as well as sports.

Adeniyi stated that effective consolidation of existing vehicle information in the National Vehicle Identification Scheme database domiciled with the FRSC and vehicle database of the NCS will curb vehicle smuggling, improve revenue generation and enhance national security.

On his part, the Corps Marshal FRSC, while responding to the NCS acting boss, applauded the initiative, stating that the handshake and data sharing would not only strengthen the bond between the two agencies but also positively impact the fight against smuggling of vehicles.

Advertisement

Biu further stated that the collaboration will also entrench ease of doing business as it will make tracking vehicles without customs duty certificates very easy for the Corps at the point of registration.

He beckoned on CG Adeniyi to make enforcement of restriction of importation of vehicles whose ages are, at the point of importation, above the specified legal age limit one of his key priorities.

While decrying the dangers of using fairly used tyres, Biu also seeks enhanced enforcement of the ban on the importation of deadly tyres into the country.

FRSC, Nigeria Customs Service Begin Unified Vehicle Data Base