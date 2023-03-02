Show Your Love For Labour Party By Coming To Vote In Governorship Election –Enugu Guber Candidate Edeoga

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hon Chijioke Edeoga, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections in Enugu State, has commended the electorate in the state for voting for LP during the National Assembly and presidential elections held on Feb 25, 2023.

Edeoga, who spoke with newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday, said the outcome was ‘the massive demonstration of love and confidence in our party’. He said the party would reclaim its presidential mandate through constitutional means.

According to him, “We are quite happy with what has happened in Enugu State. We urge us to continue to push until guber victory becomes our own.”

On the factors behind the success of Labour Party so far, Edeoga said, “When the time for something comes, it will come. Recall that on the 4th of August when I became the candidate of LP, I said it clearly that I was going to dismantle PDP in Enugu State. I said I was going to embark on ward tours, which nobody has done in the recent memory. I said in each ward, I would remove PDP and replace it with LP.

“The Peter Obi wave is there; the fact that people believe that their votes will count is there. The number of persons benefitting from the government is infinitesimal compared to the number that is outside. There is also the factor of failure of good governance in Enugu State overtime. There is also the factor of the charm in my candidacy. People have taken to the fact that this man is as clean as a whistle. My certificates are verifiable. I did my NYSC. I have been in government for a major part of my life, and I have not soiled my hand for any reasons. I have never been invited to EFCC, and I will never be invited. The candidates we lined up are also beautiful. There is equity and justice in everything we do.”

On the Supreme Court which affirmed him as the candidate of the party, Edeoga said, “The judgement was consistent with the judgements of the Supreme Court on the matter of who is entitled to challenge a primary election. At no point was Chief Everest Nnaji (his challenger) a participant. It would have taken something extraordinary for the Supreme Court to depart from decisions.

“I knew from the onset that what was going on was not really a legal challenge, it was a political warfare waged against me by Nnaji and his cohorts. He was essentially a front person for the major players who were using him to confuse those who did not know that it was just a game from the onset. I free vindicated.”

Our correspodent reports that Labour Party won seven out of the eight House of Representatives seat in the state. It also defeated the incumbent governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in the Enugu North senatorial election.