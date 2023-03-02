Autopsy Shows Chrisland Schools Lied, My Daughter Was Electrocuted – Mother Of Deceased Student

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Blessing Adeniran, the mother of the late 12-year-old Chrisland International Schools student, Whitney Adeniran, says an autopsy conducted on her daughter has revealed the true cause of her death.

Adeniran said the post-mortem examination showed that her daughter was electrocuted.

She shared this in an Instagram live video on Wednesday, adding that Chrisland School subjected her to trauma by alleging that her daughter was already sick before she died.

“I want to thank everyone for your support, your calls and messages have helped us go through this very difficult period.

“The autopsy result is out and Desola (Whitney) was electrocuted. My daughter died of electrocution. I have been subjected to trauma for the past two weeks. Tomorrow will make it three weeks since my baby died. The school made me think I was crazy, they started pushing the narrative of she was sick; she was sickly. They sent letters and publications out.

“People insulted me and my family. My child was electrocuted to death. I told the school I don’t want trouble, all I want is answers,” she said.

Adeniran added that she begged the school authorities to investigate the cause of her daughter’s death instead of carrying out an autopsy because the process was frightening and traumatic to her.

“I begged, I pleaded, I said ‘Mrs. Amao please, I don’t know how an autopsy is being done but I have browsed it and the image is scary. Please my daughter is already dead, don’t make me put her through that, they will butcher her. I beg you in the name of God, you are a mother, help me investigate and find out what happened. She said she doesn’t know, they refused to investigate.

“My daughter was butchered for autopsy. She was opened up. They took part of her kidney, liver, stomach contents, blood, brain, and bone marrow. Omodesola (Whitney) was butchered just because Chrisland kept protecting their reputation,” she lamented.

THE WHISTLER reported when the news of Whitney’s death first broke. She reportedly died during the inter-house sports activities of Chrisland International Schools, Opebi branch, which were held at the Agege Stadium.

Her mother cried out for Justice on social media over the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death.

Following the death and the parents’ call for justice, the Lagos State Government ordered that the school be closed indefinitely.