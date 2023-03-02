Lagos State Welcomes First Quadruplets

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Health Management Agency has recently welcomed a set of four girls through the help of its “ILERA EKO” a free social health care scheme provided by the Governor of Lagos State , Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to Lagosians.

It is the first set of quadruplets to be delivered by the social insurance scheme.

The quadruplets were delivered at the Ikorodu General Hospital and were the first children for Mr. and Mrs Dayo Faniyi’s family, according to a statement released by the State on Wednesday.

The General Manager of LASHMA, Emmanuella Zamba, felicitates the parents and called the delivery a miracle with the promise that the organization would do its best to guarantee the infants have access to medical treatment when it was time.

She said a lady died after seven years of waiting to give birth to quadruplets on her Lady Anniversary Night. Hence, she used the opportunity to urge residents who are yet to enrol in the health scheme to make good on the opportunity provided by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Commending the efforts of the governor, the father of the quadruplets, Mr Faniyi, a town planner with the Isolo Local Council Development Area, said the scheme brought relief to him.

He said, “ILERA EKO is a great relief to me. If not for the governor, I wonder how much I would have paid in a government hospital for the delivery of my four babies.”

Faniyi asserted that he would have been running helter-skelter to get money to pay for the operation on his wife and the babies, especially at moment when naira notes were scarce to get in the country.