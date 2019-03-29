Six Crucial Steps CAN Wants Buhari To Take

Advertisement

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the largest Christian association in Africa, on Friday, paid a courtesy call on President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the recently held presidential election.

CAN President, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle, who led the delegation of Christian leaders to the Presidential Villa, prayed to God to enable President Buhari perform hundred times better than his first tenure in office.

In the speech he delivered at the State House, Ayokunle said the delegation “has come on behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria to congratulate you for victory and for being declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the just concluded 2019 Presidential Election in our nation,” adding that, “Our prayer for you is that God shall grant you everything it takes to perform hundred times better than your first term.”

The CAN leadership made six crucial requests to the President which bordered on inclusive governance, ethnic and religious balance, amongst others. The organisation said it “would not cease in praying for you (Buhari) and speaking out about what is expected to be done from time to time.”

– CAN Demands Inclusiveness and Fairness In Cabinet Appointments-

“ Your Excellency, our advice to you is to take your leadership beyond party politics. We were so happy listening to your speech after your re-election that you were going to run an all inclusive government. Having been re-elected President, you have become the President of all. In view of this, we urge you to see yourself as father to all by embracing all. We solicit for inclusiveness and fairness as you constitute your cabinet and appoint worthy Nigerians to the headship and membership of critical agencies, boards and parastatals. Your Excellency, there is no ethnic or religious group in Nigeria where you cannot find highly qualified men and women that you can engage to add value to your administration and help in moving the nation forward. This is the true and objective way in which you can give all in the country, a sense of belonging.”

– CAN Calls For Ethnic And Religious Balance In 9th NASS –

“We, from the Christian Association of Nigeria, recognize the importance of the National Assembly to the stability and growth of our polity. It is in this regard that we call for ethnic and religious balance with depth in picking the leadership of that great institution of democracy.”

– Allow Principle of Separation of Power To Thrive-

“Sir, to ensure that this happens is to remove any apprehension and suspicion harbored towards the leadership of this country. We equally solicit that the principle of separation of power as it is enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would be allowed to thrive as an intrinsic aspect of modern day democracy. We commend you specially for the revival of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and the sincere efforts of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in ensuring that your passion to build peace through NIREC becomes a reality. We assure you of our determination to build peace, harmony and unity in our nation as we constantly dialogue with other religious groups in our nation.”

-CAN Asks Buhari To Secure Release Of Leah Sharibu and other Chibok Girls-

“More importantly Sir, we solicit passionately for deliberate and relentless effort to free Leah Sharibu and other Chibok girls from captivity. Each passing day inflicts anguish in the hearts of the parents of this young girl, the rest of us who are parents, all Nigerians and others all over the world who love freedom and regret that Leah’s life is being wasted in captivity for no sin of hers other than for her religion. Doing all within you to free Leah Sharibu and according it top priority, shall confer greater credibility on your government and on you as a person. Please and please, Mr. President, let Leah Sharibu and those in captivity of insurgents be freed to enjoy their lives.”

– Security Agents Must Be More Alive To Their Responsibilities –

“Additionally sir, while we are thanking you for all your efforts at putting an end to bloodshed in the nation, we urge you to task the security agents to be more alive to their responsibilities by putting an end to insurgency, ethnic violence, kidnapping and herdsmen’s atrocities prevalent in our nation.

-CAN Asks Buhari To Address Kaduna Killings-

“Today, the Northwest of Nigeria which used to be peaceful is also witnessing violent activities. The unnecessary killings in Kaduna and the detention of some leaders of Ajara Chiefdom in Kaduna State since January should be addressed without delay to douse all tensions. All efforts today by all of us should be geared towards forgiving one another and reconciling with one another.”

The Christian organisation further wished President Buhari greater strides in his governance of the country, while praying to God to cause to the nation to enjoy peace and prosperity.