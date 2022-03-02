Six FUOYE Undergraduates Arrested For Membership Of De Norsemen ‘Secret Cult’

No fewer than six students of the Federal University in Oye, Ekiti State, have been arrested over their alleged membership of a cult group identified as “De Norsemen”

The police spokesperson in Ekiti State, Sunday Abutu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Abutu said the suspects’ arrest followed a tip-off on the activities of the cult group and their meeting point in the state.

The police said upon confirmation, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad busted their hideout and arrested six of them.

The suspects identified as Paul, Wisdom, David, Kester, Raymond and Daniel, confessed to smoking Indian hemp and perpetrating other illicit activities, the police said.

Items recovered from them include two cutlasses, one hammer, two cups of loud hemp, three wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, and charms.

The command advised parents to caution their children about the dangers of cultism, adding that the suspects would be prosecuted on completion of the investigation.